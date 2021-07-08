Gambhir Clarifies After Archer Deepika's Appeal About Delhi Ground

Just an hour after her tweet, Gambhir took to Twitter to clear Deepika's doubt. "To set the record straight. Yamuna Sports Ground has not been converted but only upgraded. Archery & other sports will continue like before. Being a sportsman myself, will never let anything hamper the growth of any sportsman!" said the former Indian cricketer's tweet.



The Yamuna Sports Complex hosted the archery events during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Deepika, then a teenager, stepped into the limelight with gold medals in individual and team events.



She recently won three gold medals in individual, mixed and team events at the third stage of the 2021 Archery World Cup in Paris.