Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix Postponed Due to Coronavirus
Formula One's governing body on Wednesday, 12 February postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai in April, the latest sporting event impacted by the fast-spreading viral infection in the country.
The grand prix was due to be raced on 19 April.
Motor sport officials will study potential alternative dates for the race later in the year “should the situation improve,” F1 said in a statement that highlighted the need to “ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans.”
The Tokyo Olympics open on 24 July and organizers have repeatedly said the games will not be cancelled or postponed. But many Olympic qualifying events are in disarray, with Chinese athletes not free to travel outside the country to participate.
