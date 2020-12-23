Five Months Pregnant, Woman Finishes TCS World 10K Bengaluru

"This is something I have been doing for the past nine years, almost every day. You know, you wake up and go out for a run. Of course, there are times when you are injured or unwell, you have to take a step back. Otherwise, I have been running regularly for nine years, so this is something which is like breathing for me. It comes to me very naturally," said Ankita as per a media release.

"Apparently, running is actually very safe. It's a good exercise to run during pregnancy. Also, if you look at the American Council of Health, it is recommended that if you are a runner, it's absolutely okay. In fact, they recommend you to run. It is very good for the development of the baby, so of course I wanted to go," she added on asked about her motivation behind taking part in the event despite her pregnancy.