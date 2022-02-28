FIDE Condemns Russia, Cancels Sponsorship Deals With Russian, Belarusian Firms

The FIDE also said it condemns any public statement from any member of the chess community which supports unjustified military action and brings the case of chess grandmasters Sergey Karjakin and Sergey Shipov to the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission.



In a statement issued, the international chess body expressing its grave concern about the military action started by Russia in Ukraine said, "FIDE stands united against wars as well as condemns any use of military means to resolve political conflicts.



"No official FIDE chess competitions and events will be held in Russia and Belarus," FIDE added.



In line with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) call, the FIDE Council also decided not to display/fly the Russian and Belarusian national flag or their anthem be played in all FIDE-rated international chess events.



Instead, the national chess federation's flag or the official symbol/logo shall be used.



According to FIDE Council, a simplified procedure for performing under the FIDE flag would be followed where it is crucial for the players or any other chess officials under the current geopolitical situation.



"In order to safeguard FIDE from reputational, financial, and any other possible risks, FIDE terminates all existing sponsorship agreements with any Belarusian and Russian sanctioned and/or state-controlled companies and will not enter into new sponsorship agreements with any such companies," FIDE said.