Bedridden, Sports Expert Novy Kapadia Can’t Avail Pension from DU
Eminent football writer and former Delhi University professor Novy Kapadia has been rendered bedridden and is not being able to avail pension benefits, according to a section of teachers.
Executive Council member Rajesh Jha on Saturday claimed that the university had meted out "shabby" treatment to Kapadia, who has served it for more than 40 years.
Kapadia is one such victim of "apathy" and indifference, and has been denied regular pension since he retired almost two years ago, Jha alleged.
The well-known sports commentator is currently surviving with the help of former students and a professional attendant, according to the executive council member, who demanded justice for Kapadia.
Other teachers took to social media to demand justice for Kapadia, who had served as the DU deputy proctor from 2003-2010 and held several other posts.
There was no immediate reaction available from the DU.
