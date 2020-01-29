All 9 Bodies Recovered From Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash

Investigators have recovered all of the nine bodies from the site of the helicopter crash which killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, authorities said.

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday, the day of the accident, from the helicopter wreckage located in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, California, and another six were located the next day, Xinhua news agency quoted the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner as saying on Tuesday.

Investigators have already identified three men and one woman who were on the aircraft.