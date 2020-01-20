Aim to Take Part in 2024 Olympics: Swimmer Swadesh Mondal

West Bengal swimmer Swadesh Mondal has had a successful Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati with a gold each in the 100m Breast Stroke and 400m Medley in the U-21 category.

Mondal, who clinched gold at the Asian Pacific Youth Games last year, is aiming to take part in the 2024 Olympics.

"I am aiming for the 2024 Olympics. Hopefully, I will do well in the trials and book a place in the Indian swimming contingent for the Olympics," Mondal said, after bagging his second gold at the Khelo India Youth Games.

Although Mondal has to beat his competitors in the pool to win medals, the swimmer does not focus on his competitors but just ensures that he is putting up his best performance.