AICF Secretary Calls Special Meet to Elect Office Bearers

Even as a case related to the affairs of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is pending in the Madras High Court, the Secretary of the Federation has called for a special general body meeting to elect new office bearers.

On Thursday, AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan had issued a notice calling for a special general body meeting on 9 February in Ahmedabad to elect new office bearers for 2020-2023 and discuss appropriate matters with the permission of the Chair.

According to the notice, retired Supreme Court Justice Arijit Pasayat shall be the Returning Officer for the elections.