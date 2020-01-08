Retired HC Chief Justice to Look Into Bengal Chess Controversy
The All India Chess Federation on Wednesday appointed former Kolkata High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya to probe the corruption allegations against Bengal Chess Association (BCA) officials.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had also found that the fund utilisation certificate furnished by Bengal Chess for the national sub-junior chess championship 2018 was forged.
The AICF has also filed an FIR in the case as per the decision taken in GB meeting and has also requested SAI to do a forensic check by a government agency on the alleged fund utilisation certificate.
"AICF's move came following its General Body meeting (GBM) held in Bhopal on December 28," a release said. "The AICF general body had taken a strong note of especially the second finding and a motion for a thorough probe in the matter was passed.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)