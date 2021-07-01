Abhimanyu Mishra Becomes Youngest Chess Grandmaster Ever

Abhimanyu, who hails from New Jersey in USA, broke a record that stood for 19 years. Karjakin was 12 years and 7 months at the time he became Grandmaster. There have only been 5 players ever to have become Grandmaster before the age of 13.

Abhimanyu had won his first title when he was 8 years old.

The GM title is only given to a player has 2600 rating over nine rounds.

Abhimanyu, playing with black pieces, defeated the 15-year old Indian chess prodigy Leon Luke Mendonca on his way to the Grandmaster's title.

He played consecutive tournaments, scoring both his first and second GM norms at the April Vezerkepzo tournament and the May 2021 First Saturday tournament.

His final shot at the norm was bit delayed but it came Abhimanyu grabbed it with both hands.

Another chess prodigy Gukesh D also achieved the GM norms but was 17 days late missing the chance to beat Karjakin’s record. Gukesh achieved his norm at the age of 12 years seven months and 17 days.