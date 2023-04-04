Orleans Masters 2023: Saina Top Indian in Team; Satwik-Chirag Too Back in Action

Saina, who took the court for the last time this season at the Indian Open this year will look to start fresh after missing the German Open, All England Open, Swiss Open and the Madrid Spain Masters tournaments. The former world No. 1, who is currently 31st in the badminton rankings, will open her campaign against a qualifier in the opening round.



The former world No. 1 will open her campaign against a qualifier in the opening round but is expected to face Rio 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin, the top seed, in the second round. Marin reached the semifinals in the Madrid Spain Masters at the weekend.