Once a Badminton Enthusiast, 15-Year-Old Anahat Singh is Now a Squash Prodigy

Anahat’s innate talent quickly became apparent but interestingly, her initial rendezvous with sports wasn't with a squash racket but with a badminton shuttle - the six-year-old Anahat, captivated by PV Sindhu's game at the India Open in Delhi, embarked on a journey with badminton.

Yet, fate had a different path for Anahat. At the age of eight, she transitioned to squash, a sport that would become her calling. Today, she stands as a testament to the unpredictable twists in the journey of a young athlete, from badminton courts to squash arenas.

While her roots in badminton remain a cherished part of her story, Anahat, with her squash racket in hand, is painting a unique and promising chapter in the vibrant canvas of Indian sports.