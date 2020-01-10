Young Archer Airlifted to AIIMS After Arrow Pierces Shoulder

Shivangini Gohain, an archer from Assam, was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday, 9 January after an arrow accidentally pierced through her shoulder during a practice session.

The incident took place during a regular training session at Chabua in upper Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Gohain, a trainee at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), was, however, not part of the Khelo India Games, scheduled to begin on Friday.