Wrestler Sonam Bows Out After Opening Round Loss at Tokyo Olympics

Sonam, who had recovered from a knee injury before the Olympics, began cautiously as the two wrestlers tested each other in the initial exchanges.



With no clear openings, Sonam kept up the pressure on Khurelkhuugiin and shut any openings by staying close to the Mongolian.



The Indian was the first to register a point by pushing her opponent out of bounds and then doubled the lead at the start of the second round to force the Mongolian into action.



Khurelkhuugiin, silver medallist at the Asian championships earlier this year, however, kept her cool and was rewarded with seconds remaining on the clock.



A single-leg takedown, which earned her two points, was enough for Khurelkhuugiin to win the bout.



Sonam had sealed her place at the Olympics through the Asian Olympic qualifiers in April.



Competing in the 62kg category, Sonam has had a great run of form as she beat Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik four times in the domestic circuit.