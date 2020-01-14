AAI Suspension Set to Be Lifted Conditionally By World Archery

The World Archery has set the ball rolling for a conditional lifting of the suspension of the Indian federation by appointing its observer for the much-anticipated elections in New Delhi on Saturday, 14 January.

Following a discussion with the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, the WA decided to send its vice-president (Asia region), Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol as an observer, on whose report a call on lifting of the suspension would be taken.

"Following his report, the WA executive committee will consider the next steps which if things go well could include a conditional lifting of the suspension," WA secretary general Tom Dielen wrote in a letter to the chairperson of the Transitory Committee Justice (Retd.) Badar Durrez Ahmed.