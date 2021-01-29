With Eyes on Tokyo Olympics, Indian Shooters Adapt to New Normal

India’s junior pistol coach Jaspal Rana feels his “wards are in the right frame of mind for the Olympics and the upcoming World Cups will reveal the actual picture,” while 10 metre pistol shooter Abhishek Verma wants to “forget 2020 completely and begin anew” in their quest for the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics, that were originally scheduled for July-August 2020.

“Last year has been an unprecedented one, not just for us but sportspersons all over the world. We made several changes to the shooters’ training schedules and technique as everything had to be altered as per the constantly changing scenario. We did a lot of experimentation, be it travel, training schedules or the athletes’ technique to arrive at the best possible scenario, to keep our preparations on track,” says Rana, a Padma Shri awardee.

“Having said that, it was the same situation for every country, and every sportsperson. At this stage, our shooters are well prepared for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The only difficulty I see is that they are very young and many of them will be first time Olympians. How they cope with the external factors is going to be crucial. From our end, we have tried to get them out of their comfort zones and prepare them for the Games,” he adds.