With Eye on Olympic, Chanu Looking to Lift 210 Kg at Asian C’ships

India's only Olympic medal hopeful weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu's main aim is to stay injury-free in the build-up to the final round of the qualifications in April where she targets to lift a personal best of 210 kilograms.

Having recovered fully from a back injury that forced her out of the 2018 Asian Games, the 2017 world champion has progressed gradually from a total of 199kg to 201kg, and in the Senior Nationals on Tuesday, she improved it to 203kg, thereby bettering her own national record.

"I tried 207kg today but lost balance but I'm confident that I will be able to lift 210kg at the Asian Championships," Mirabai said after winning the women's 49kg category gold.