Olympics VS COVID-19: Where Indians’ Qualification Dreams Stand

Four months to go for the Tokyo Olympics and 4,700 of the 11,000 qualification spots have no names against them.

March and April were scheduled to be the months that were going to see the most athletes book their berths for the summer Games but the coronavirus outbreak has forced all qualification events to either be cancelled or postponed.

So, what does this mean for the sportspersons who have dedicated the last four years of their lives with a single-minded focus on Tokyo? Does the IOC have a contingency plan to fill up the remaining quotas?

Ongoing talks between the International Olympic Committee, national federations and Sports bodies this week haven’t resulted in a solution even as some of India’s top sports stars’ future hang in the balance.