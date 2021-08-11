'When No One Believes In You, You Must Believe in Yourself,' Hockey Captain Rani

'There will come a time when no one will believe in you, but you have to continue to believe in yourself. There's nothing in the world you can't achieve as long as you work hard every single day,' says a smiling Rani Rampal upon the women's hockey team's return from the Tokyo Olympics where they faced big heartbreak after losing the bronze medal match to Great Britain.

In only their third appearance at the Olympics, the women's hockey team had an inspirational campaign where not only did they reach the quarter-final for the first time but also then became the first Indian team to reach the medal round of women's hockey. All this, when the squad started the Olympics as the ninth ranked team in the world.