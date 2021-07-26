We Were There To Give Help To Manu, But No One Approached Us: Gun Manufacturer

Repich stated that they arrived at Tokyo on 22nd July and was present at the venue when Manu had her glitch and was available for repair and assistance but wasn't approached by the Indian team.

Repich even posted a picture of his enclosure in the shooting range on Sunday morning on Facebook with the caption "Morini technical repair place at the Tokyo olympic games. For people that don't know where we are, we are at the left of weapon deposit office!"

Indian pistol coach, Ronak Pandit had issued a statement after the event saying, "The cocking lever of the weapon broke after 16 shots. We had to get it changed. She (Manu) had 44 shots remaining in 56 mins and then when we started it was 44 shots in 38mins. To change the lever, the grip and the trigger circuit has to be removed. They were put back but then the circuit would not work so we had to change that again. She was placed fourth when all this happened and by the time she resumed, others were in their fourth series while she was still on her second. No extra time is allowed according to the rules and the pressure at the end was too much. We are proud of the way she shot."