Neeraj Chopra Spends a Day With Young School Students in Ahmedabad

"When he hosted us after the Olympics, the Prime Minister shared his vision of a new, healthier and fitter India. I am happy to set the ball rolling in this special initiative of visiting schools and in my own way sharing some knowledge that can help the students and realise the Prime Minister's dream of India becoming a more sporting nation," Neeraj said.

He shared tips on eating right, correct fitness regime and also some important life lessons. Neeraj Chopra also spoke about the Fit India quiz. "I was surprised to hear some answers the students gave me and commend their knowledge. They can reach greater heights with the right kind of discipline and dedication," he said.