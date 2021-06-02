I Had Won Final, Result Should’ve Been Overturned: Amit Panghal

India’s biggest medal hope in boxing at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Amit Panghal finished with a silver at the recently concluded Asian Championships in Dubai.

While it was his Uzbek rival Zoirov Shakhobidin who defeated him in the final, the 25-year-old strongly believes he had won the bout and the 2-3 decision should have been overturned by the umpires, following India’s appeal soon after the bout.

‘Every time a result that went in our favour was appealed, it was overturned. But the decision of none of the results we appealed were changed. I feel if they had been pressurised a little more for a fair result, things would have been different. I feel the bout went in my favour, and the result could have been changed,’ Amit told The Quint during a video interview after his return from Dubai.