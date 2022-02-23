Hima Das On Her Comeback, 'Bada Bhai' Neeraj Chopra & Athletics' New Popularity

It was meant to be her big Olympics debut, three years after breaking into the scene as the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal at the Junior World Championships. However, a hamstring injury during the national trials in July meant Hima Das did not make the cut for Tokyo.

Seven months on, the 22-year-old is ready to take on the new year, forget the disappointment of Tokyo and compete in her second Asian and Commonwealth Games.

The Quint spoke to Hima Das from her training camp in Kerala where she's started the preparations for her March comeback. Watch the interview as she talks about the learnings from her Tokyo setback, the celebrations after 'bade bhai' Neeraj Chopra's gold victory, and how it's started to affect change in Indian athletics.