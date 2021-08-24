Watch: Indian Contingent at Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony
India have send 54 athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics.
The Indian Paralympic contingent had to make changes at the eleventh hour before the opening ceremony as flag-bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu was among the Indians who were forced to go into quarantine after a co-passenger on their flight to Tokyo has tested positive.
India, who were supposed to have 11 participants in the opening ceremony, participated with discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun included in the list.
Tek Chand was India’s flag bearer at the ceremony.
India have sent their largest ever contingent with 54 athletes taking part across 9 sports.
For India, who had their best campaign in Rio in 2016, finishing with 2 Gold medals, a Silver and a Bronze, the aim will be to match highs of the recently concluded Olympic Games when they had their best campaign with 7 medals.
India had previously won four medals in 1984 in New York, but none were Golds.
In all, India have won 12 medals at the Paralympic Games – four golds and as many silver and bronze medals in 11 appearances at the Games and Deepa Malik is the only female athlete to win a Paralympic medal. She finished with silver in the shot put F53 event at Rio with a throw of 4.61m.
