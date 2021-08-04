Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh in Action, Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match at 7am Tom
Vinesh Phogat, Indian Men's hockey team and several other athletes will be in action on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics
After a good day on the wrestling mat on Wednesday, Day 13 for India will see Vinesh Phogat open her campaign as well. Vinesh is one of India's medal contenders at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian Men's hockey team will also be in action when they play against Germany in the bronze medal match.
Vinesh Phogat will go up against Sofia Mattsson in the women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final.
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in round 2 of the Women's golf event.
Hockey
Men's tournament Bronze medal match: India vs Germany, Match begins at 7:00 am IST
Golf
Women's Individual finals Round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, event begins at 4:00 am IST
Athletics
Men's 20km Walk Final: K. T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla, event begins at 1:00 pm IST
Wrestling
Women's freestyle 53 kg 1/8 final: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson
