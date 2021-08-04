ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh in Action, Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match at 7am Tom

Vinesh Phogat, Indian Men's hockey team and several other athletes will be in action on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Men's hockey team to be in action on 5th August</p></div>
After a good day on the wrestling mat on Wednesday, Day 13 for India will see Vinesh Phogat open her campaign as well. Vinesh is one of India's medal contenders at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Men's hockey team will also be in action when they play against Germany in the bronze medal match.

Vinesh Phogat will go up against Sofia Mattsson in the women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final.

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in round 2 of the Women's golf event.

Hockey 

  • Men's tournament Bronze medal match: India vs Germany, Match begins at 7:00 am IST

Golf

  • Women's Individual finals Round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, event begins at 4:00 am IST

Athletics 

  • Men's 20km Walk Final: K. T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla, event begins at 1:00 pm IST

Wrestling 

  • Women's freestyle 53 kg 1/8 final: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson

