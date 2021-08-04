Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh in Action, Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match at 7am Tom

After a good day on the wrestling mat on Wednesday, Day 13 for India will see Vinesh Phogat open her campaign as well. Vinesh is one of India's medal contenders at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Men's hockey team will also be in action when they play against Germany in the bronze medal match.

Vinesh Phogat will go up against Sofia Mattsson in the women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final.

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in round 2 of the Women's golf event.