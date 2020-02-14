Why Saina & Kidambi Srikanth are Likely to Miss the Tokyo Olympics

Is Saina Nehwal’s Olympic career over? Did Kidambi Srikanth peak at the wrong time in the Olympic cycle?

And are two of India’s top badminton players not going to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics? Big questions surround Indian badminton as we focus on their Olympics qualification in this week’s Spotlight.

Qualification Process

First off, a quick explanation on who and how badminton players qualify for the Olympics.

Two players from the same category can compete from one country if they qualify on merit. Merit being that they are ranked in the top 16 based on their rankings during the April 29 2019 to April 26 2020 window.

Who All Make The Cut?

Currently, only two Indians and one men’s doubles pair look set to make the trip to Tokyo.

PV Sindhu who is placed 6th in the women’s rankings, Sai Praneeth who’s placed 11th in the men’s and the men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag who are ranked 8th.

And this is where the trouble begins.

Saina Nehwal, is way off the qualification mark, ranked 22nd and Kidambi Srikanth, too, is unlikely to make the cut, ranked 26th. Now, this is not the world rankings, this is their ‘Race to Tokyo’ rankings based only on the points accumulated from the tournaments played in the last one year.