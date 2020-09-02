2 Awards for Same Medal? India’s Khel Ratna Controversies Continue

Cricketer Rohit Sharma had a standout 2019 with his five centuries at the World Cup and was even named the ICC’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2019.

Vinesh Phogat with her bronze from the World Championship and Asian Championship in 2019 and also the golds from the 2018 CWG and Asian Games was another deserving winner.

But the controversy was sparked by the names of the three other recipients – Manika Batra, Rani Rampal and Paralympian Mariyappan T.

While she walked into the screen to receive her award at the virtual ceremony, the announcer confirmed that Manika’s Khel Ratna was being given for her four medals from the 2018 CWG and the bronze from the 2018 Asian Games. Only, the same achievements had already won her the Arjuna Award in 2018. This was more in focus as since that year, Manika hasn't been able to replicate her form with her rankings, falling out of the world’s top 50.

Something similar happened in the case of Paralympian Mariyappan T. His Khel Ratna was won on the bases of his 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medal. A monumental achievement but one for which he had already won the Arjuna Award in 2017 – the second highest sporting honour in the country.

So how really does this work?

Is a Paralympics gold worthy both of India’s highest sporting honour – the Khel Ratna and the second-highest sporting honour – the Arjuna?

How do the same five medals earn Manika an Arjuna first and then a Khel Ratna?

And what in all these achievements were so pressing that the Sports Ministry and the Selection Committee decided to award an unprecedented five Khel Ratnas this year, despite the selection guidelines categorically stating that “There will be only one award every year to be given to an individual sportsperson. This condition will be relaxed only in exceptional circumstances.”

What was so ‘exceptional’ about these performances from 2016 and 2018 that had already been rewarded that they were acknowledged again?