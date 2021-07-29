US Pole Vaulter Tests COVID +Ve, Australian Athletes Also in Isolation

A new COVID-positive case has been reported in the American contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and it is sad news for the fans back home, as it rules out one of their gold medal favourites, Sam Kendricks.

According to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the two-time world champion has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been relocated to a hotel for isolation. The Australian track and field team's 63 competitors were placed in isolation after Kendricks' positive test. This comes after the Tokyo Olympics had the biggest day spike in COVID-19 cases ever on Thursday, with 24 new cases reported.