‘United by Emotion’ Announced as Tokyo 2020 Games Motto

"United by Emotion" will be the official Motto of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, organizers have announced.

The motto will be displayed, in English only, in a variety of environments and applications, such as at competition venues, on city decorations and on licensed goods. It will also feature in digital media, ensuring worldwide attention.

The three-world slogan "expresses the hope that the spectators, volunteers, and athletes from over 200 national Olympic committees and refugee Olympic team gathering in Tokyo this summer," said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of Tokyo 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.