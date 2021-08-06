ADVERTISEMENT

'Proud Of You!' PM Modi, SRK, Sports Min Celebrate Women's Hockey Team

Users of Twitter flooded the net with admiration and praise for the performance of the Indian Women's hockey team

The Quint
Published
Olympic Sports
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: The Indian women's hockey team lost their bronze medal match to Great Britain</p></div>
The Indian Women's hockey team lost their Bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics with GB defeating India 4-3.

This ends a historic run for the sixteen-member women's hockey squad that had eight players making their Olympics debut in Tokyo. And while the players broke down after the match, their fans and followers took to Twitter to celebrate the team for their memorable run at the Olympics.

