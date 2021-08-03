Twitter Reacts as India Men's Hockey Team Lose Semi-Final Against Belgium
India will play for Bronze against the winner of the 2nd semi-final between Australia & Germany at Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian Men's hockey team lost their semi-final match against Belgium on Tuesday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Belgium defeated India 5-2 in the semi-final match to advance to the final while India will now play for Bronze on 5 August.
Fans and followers of the team took to Twitter, praising the Men's hockey team for their efforts and also to expressing disappointment in some cases.
India will play for Bronze against the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Germany. India remember last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980 in Moscow and have also won 2 Bronze medals.
