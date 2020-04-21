Tokyo Olympics & IOC in Conflict Over Who Pays For Postponement

Neither side has given an official estimate, but Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto has called the postponement costs “massive.” “It's not appropriate for the prime minister's name to be quoted in this manner," Takaya said on a 90-minute teleconference.

Almost all of the questions, mostly from Japanese reporters, centered on the IOC's statement and the costs for Japan.

The IOC statement, on a page titled “Frequently Asked Questions about Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” said Abe had agreed that Japan “will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs."

Without using Abe's name, IOC President Thomas Bach said almost exactly the same thing 10 days ago in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt on Sunday.