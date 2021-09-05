Tokyo Paralympics: Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj Bags Badminton Silver

But there were no such problems for Yathiraj, who is the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (NOIDA) in Uttar Pradesh and had practiced mostly in the nights after work to play in the circuit, who came out all guns blazing. He played aggressively and at a great pace to unsettle the seasoned French star. It was the right tactics to stump the French World No. 1 who is known for his power play and blazing smashes.



Yathiraj controlled the pace in the first game and took an early lead in the second too. However, he could not close the match as the French player slowed down the pace and used his superb netplay to overcome the challenge posed by his Indian opponent.



Mazur, who was trailing 12-15 at one time, took control of the proceedings and mixed brilliant overhead smashes and deceptive placements with deft touches at the net to win nine of the next 11 points to bag the second game 21-17.



Yathiraj held a slight advantage in the third and deciding game too and was leading at the midway stage. But Mazur fought back again and levelled scores at 13-13 before winning the game, match, and gold medal at 21.15.



This was Yathiraj's first medal in the Paralympic Games. He was among the last of the Indian para-badminton players to book his berth to Tokyo Paralympic Games on a bipartite quota. However, the 38-year-old played at a high level in Tokyo where he was unseeded.



Yathiraj said he missed hearing the National Anthem being played at the ceremony. "That is what you pray, that is what you hope and that is what you dream for. As I said I have never been more disappointed and more happy in my life, coming so close yet so far. Still winning the Paralympic Games silver medal is not a small thing. I am extremely proud and happy for what I have done," Yathiraj was quoted as saying in a video provided by the Paralympic Committee of India and Eurosport, the official broadcaster for India.