Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina's Magical Run Ends with Silver in Table Tennis

Bhavina, ranked 12th in the world who had made an incredible run to the final by beating the gold and silver medallist of the Rio Paralympics, found Zhou, winner at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, too strong to handle and lost 3-0 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11) in a 19-minute encounter in women's singles Class 4.



The 34-year-old Bhavina, who lost to the best player in the world and one who is far more experienced and superior to her, became the first Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Paralympics.



She also became only the second Indian female athlete to win a medal in the Paralympics after Deepa Malik, who bagged a silver in shot put F43 in 2016.