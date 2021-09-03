Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Clinches Bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3P
Avani Lekhara has won two medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.
India’s brilliant run at the Tokyo Paralympics continues as shooter Avani Lekhara claimed her second medal of the Games, taking Bronze in R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1.
She finished with a total score of 445.9.
This is India’s 12th medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Avani Lekhara becomes only the second Indian to win two medals at the same Paralympic Games after Joginder Singh Bedi, who won three at the 1984 Games.
India had previously won only 12 medals in the history of the Paralympic Games.
(more to follow)
