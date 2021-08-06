'God Made it Our Target to Focus on Ravi's Career,' Says Silver Medallist's Dad

'I tried my all and gave it my best but there were some shortcomings, for that I want to apologise. Going forward, I shall practice as much as possible and make the country proud,' was the first statement from India's first Tokyo medallist in wrestling - Ravi Dahiya.

The 57kg category wrestler lost the gold medal match 7-4 to Zavur Uguev on Thursday but despite finishing on the podium of his Olympics debut, Ravi apologised to the country for not winning the elusive gold.

'I had come here wanting to win the gold medal. The wrestling federation had a lot of hopes from me. They wanted a gold from me because we had won a silver medal before. So, I had hoped to win a gold.' he added.