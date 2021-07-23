Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony LIVE: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to Lead India

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the world, has finally been declared open in the National Stadium in Japan's capital city.

The Olympics will be without any fans as Tokyo is in another state of emergency in terms of dealing with COVID-19 cases. Only dignitaries and officials will be present in the national stadium in Tokyo on Friday evening.

And unlike previous times, the nations will walk out for the parade in the order of the Japanese alphabet - a move that was approved to help push the country's culture. In 1964, Tokyo became the first Asian city to host the Olympic Games.

The Indian contingent will be led by Boxing legend Mary Kom and Hockey captain Manpreet Singh, who are the flag bearers for the opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Along with the 19 athletes, there will be 6 officials who will be part of the opening ceremony march past. India will walk in at 21st after Iran, based on the Japanese alphabet.