Day 3, Tokyo: All 4 Indian Shooters in Medal Events Get Eliminated in Qualifiers

Women's 10m Air Pistol

Medal favourites Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished 12th and 13th in the qualification round early on Sunday but there was heartbreak for Manu as a gun malfunction in the second series derailed her effort and saw her scores go down.

While the 19-year-old Manu had a qualification score of 575/600, the 24-year-old Yashaswini scored 574.

The Jhajjar-born Manu looked in great touch in the first series, shooting a superb 98, but a weapon malfunction in the second series -- which cost her five minutes - broke her rhythm and she had a poor second series of 95. Desperately trying to make up for lost time, Manu shot a 94 in the third series, which saw her slump to ninth position after the third series from the high of a third place after the first series.

The third consecutive poor series (95 in the fourth series) pushed her further down, but the Youth Olympic Games and Commonwealth champion, made a desperate attempt to claw back in the fifth series with a 98, embellished with eight perfect 10s.

The Indian was on the brink of qualification in ninth spot in the sixth and final series, and another score of 10 on the last shot could have pitchforked her into the finals comprising of top-eight shooters, but pressure got to her and she had a rank bad final shot of 8, which cost her a place among the top-8 in her maiden Olympic appearance.