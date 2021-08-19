Tokyo Olympics Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Thanks PM Modi for Active Support

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra thanked PM Narendra Modi for his active support towards the Indian athletes. Neeraj threw a personal-best throw of 87.58 meters in the men’s javelin final. His gold was India’s final medal in Tokyo.

He is India’s second individual gold medallist at the Games after Abhinav Bindra.

PM Modi had hosted India’s Tokyo Olympics contingent recently for breakfast at his residence.

“It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence,” Neeraj Chopra had tweeted after the meeting.