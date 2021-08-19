Tokyo Olympics Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Thanks PM Modi for Active Support
Neeraj Chopra is India’s second individual gold medallist at the Games after Abhinav Bindra.
Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra thanked PM Narendra Modi for his active support towards the Indian athletes. Neeraj threw a personal-best throw of 87.58 meters in the men’s javelin final. His gold was India’s final medal in Tokyo.
PM Modi had hosted India’s Tokyo Olympics contingent recently for breakfast at his residence.
“It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence,” Neeraj Chopra had tweeted after the meeting.
“Thank you for your active support to Indian sports and athletes,” he added.
India finished with their best ever haul at an Olympic Games with seven medals, including javelin thrower Neeraj’s historic gold in track and field. India’s previous best was in London in 2012 when they won 6 medals.
Apart from Neeraj, India won two silver medals and four bronze medals in Tokyo.
The silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya while the bronze medals were bagged by shuttler PV Sindhu, the men’s hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.
PM Modi, who had applauded the Indian athletes' tremendous show during the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Sunday, was seen relishing ‘Churma,’ with Neeraj Chopra.
