Elavenil Valarivan & Apurvi Chandela Knocked Out in 10m Air Rifle Qualifier
Elavenil finished at the 16th spot while Apurvi was 36th, with only the top 8 qualifying.
Rough start for the Indian shooting contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with both Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan failing to make the cut for the final of the 10m air rifle event.
In a field of 50 shooters, only 8 progress to the final and Elavenil finished at the 16th spot with a score of 626.5 while Apurvi was 36th with a tally of 621.9.
Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad topped the qualification round with a score of 632.9 while the last placed shooter to qualify shot 628.5.
In the past, Apurvi, a seasoned campaigner, has had scores of 633 in competitions while Elavenil has shot 632.7 out of a possible 654. On the first day of the Tokyo Olympics though, both failed to tough the 630 mark that would have seen them progress into this afternoon's final.
