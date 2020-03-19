‘Tokyo Olympics Can be Delayed,’ Admits World Athletics Chief
World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe has said that it is possible to postpone the 2020 Olympics if necessary. The Games is slated for a 24 July start but the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus and the havoc it has wreaked on the qualification calendar has led to questions being raised on whether the organisers can go through with the scheduled date.
Coe, however, said that changing the dates of the Olympics is a difficult proposition because of the impact it would have on other sports events.
"The sporting calendar is a complicated matrix and it is not easy to move from one year to the next. It would be ridiculous to say anything is ruled out at the moment. The whole world wants clarity; we're no different from any other sector.” Coe said.
"We've postponed three Diamond League meetings but not all, because we don't have to make that decision. Everybody accepts this is a fast-moving environment. I need to be careful I'm not removing the earning potential from athletes any more than I need to at this moment,” Coe added.
