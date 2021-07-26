Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday
Manu Bhaker, Sharath Achanta and Indian Men's hockey team will be in action on 27th July at the Tokyo Olympics
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Sharath Achanta and the men's hockey team will be among several other Indian athletes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics on 27 July, Tuesday.
Sharath Achanta will square off against Ma Long in the third round of men's single table tennis while the badminton pair of Chirag and Satwik will face Sean Vendy/Ben Lane in the group play stage.
Following the 7-1 loss to Australia on Sunday, the men's hockey team will face off against Spain in a pool match.
However, all eyes are expected to be on the shooting range once again where the 10m mixed team events will take place.
Badminton
Men's doubles, Group play stage: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Sean Vendy/Ben Lane at 8:30 am IST
Boxing
Women's welterweight Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Aptez begins at 10:57 am IST
Hockey
Men's tournament Pool matches A: India vs Spain
Sailing
Laser Radial Opening series Race 5: Nethra Kumanan, Race begins at 8:35 am IST
Laser Radial Opening series Race 6: Nethra Kumanan, Race begins at 9:50 am IST
Laser Opening series Race 4: Vishnu Saravanan, Race begins at 8:45 am IST
Laser Opening series Race 5: Vishnu Saravanan, Race begins at 10:00 am IST
Laser opening series Race 6: Vishnu Saravanan, Race begins at 11:15 am IST
49er opening series Race 1: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, Race at 11:20 am IST
49er opening series Race 2: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, Race at 12:15 pm IST
49er opening series Race 3: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, Race at 1:10 pm IST
Shooting
Mixed 10m Air pistol qualification: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, event begins at 5:30 am IST
Mixed 10m Air rifle qualification: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan along with Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil, event begins at 9:45 am IST
Table Tennis
Men's singles Round 3: Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Ma Long at 6:30 am IST
