Manika Batra Through to 2nd Round in Singles at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Manika had a slow start against Tin-Tin, ranked 94th in the world. But she found her rhythm quickly to take the first game 11-7. Manika had a smooth run for a 2-0 lead by winning the second game 11-6.



After trailing the paddler from Great Britain for much of the third game, Manika crossed the finish line with 12-10 for a 3-0 lead. She sealed the match with 11-9 in the fourth game.



It was an easy win for Batra, who had earlier made an exit from the round of 16 in the mixed doubles event pairing Sharath Kamal. The duo lost in straight sets 11-8, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 to Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-Ju and Cheng I-Cheng after leading 5-1 and 5-3 in the first two games.