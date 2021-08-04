Punia And Ravi Kumar Into the Semi-Final; Malik Still in Contention for a Medal

Ravi Kumar Dahiya won both the bouts by technical superiority and has been a stand-out performer so far. His opponents have struggled against his footwork and speed. Dahiya is the favourite to reach the final of the men's 57kg category. He will lock horns with Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Anshu Malik is still in contention for a bronze medal through repechage round. She was defeated by Belarusian Kurachkina Iryna in the opening round. Iryna has reached the semi-final in the women's 57kg freestyle category and will compete against Bulgaria's Evelina Nikolova. If Belarusian wins the bout, Malik will compete in the repechage round on Thursday.