Punia And Ravi Kumar Into the Semi-Final; Malik Still in Contention for a Medal
Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar have won both the matches so far and will be playing their semi-final today.
Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia will be in action in the semi-final from 2:45 pm IST on Wednesday, 4 August
Anshu Malik is still in contention for a bronze medal
Indian grapplers have started on a positive note at the Games on Wednesday, 4 August. Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya booked a place in the semi-final of their respective weight categories at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. They will be in action in the semi-final from 2:45 pm IST on Wednesday.
Deepak Punia won his opening bout against Agiomor Ekerekeme by technical superiority in the men's 86kg freestyle category. The Indian grappler was dominant from the start of the contest and his Nigerian opponent was unable to match his skills on the mat. In the quarter-final against Lin Zushen, he held his nerves and wrapped up the bout by a score of 6-3. Punia bagged three points in the last minute against the Chinese wrestler. He will take on American wrestler DM Taylor in the semi-final.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya won both the bouts by technical superiority and has been a stand-out performer so far. His opponents have struggled against his footwork and speed. Dahiya is the favourite to reach the final of the men's 57kg category. He will lock horns with Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-final on Wednesday.
Anshu Malik is still in contention for a bronze medal through repechage round. She was defeated by Belarusian Kurachkina Iryna in the opening round. Iryna has reached the semi-final in the women's 57kg freestyle category and will compete against Bulgaria's Evelina Nikolova. If Belarusian wins the bout, Malik will compete in the repechage round on Thursday.
On Thursday, Vinesh Phogat will compete in the women's 53kg freestyle category. She will clash against Mattsson Sofia Magdalena in the Round of 16.
