Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu Through to Q/F With Emphatic Win Against Mia Blichfeldt

PV Sindhu, one of India's finest badminton players, defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 2-0 (21-15, 21-13) in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Blichfeldt started with a two-point lead, and it did not took a long time for Sindhu to catch up. There was a sense of exhaustion in the Indian, which is understandable given that she had just played her match against Cheung Ngan Yi to qualify for the knockouts the day before.

Sindhu pushed her advantage from 6-3, keeping Blichfeldt at bay with excellent anticipation of where the shuttle would land and varying her tempo to preserve a five-point lead at 10-5.