The Silent Seven: Coaches Behind India's Olympic Medals

India ended the Olympic Games in Tokyo with its best medal haul ever, a total of seven -- one gold, two silver, and four bronze. The credit for this historic tally and the overnight fame have gone deservedly to Neeraj Chopra, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and the men's hockey team, but we must pause to note the unseen hand of the coaches.

Seven foreign and one Indian who played key roles in fashioning this moment of victory. Here's a look at who they are: