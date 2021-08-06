From Shahabad Markanda To Tokyo - The Journey of Indian Women Hockey Players

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, who scored the solitary goal in the stunning quarterfinal victory over Australia on Monday, is among the eight debutants fielded by Indian women's hockey team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

While the 16-member squad includes eight stalwarts who have had the experience of representing India at the historic appearance of the Indian women's team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games after a gap of 36 years, the rest eight are now credited with scripting history in their very first Olympics.

Having amassed a total of 1,492 India caps between them, skipper Rani Rampal, Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur and Vandana Katariya, who were part of the Indian team at Rio Olympics, were expected to lead India's charge in Tokyo as well.

However, the eight Olympic debutants -- Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, the first player hailing from Mizoram in the team, and Salima Tete -- have played a stellar role as the Indian team made it to Olympic semis for the first time.

Their quest for glory at the Tokyo Olympics and rock solid determination was, however, quite evident during the final preparation camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.