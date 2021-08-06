Indian Women's Hockey Team Stand Victorious in Defeat

The Indian women shot more than just a bird with an emphatic performance in the Olympics. On the one hand, they send aspirations soaring to the sky for many young boys and girls from similarly humble beginnings in a bustling middle-income country, on the other, they shatter a carefully held mirror that seeks to cage women, rooted in deep prejudice and patriarchy. After all, our national captain’s family, no less, was reminded during her formative years that, “she will run around the field wearing a short skirt and bring a bad name to the family".

Rani Rampal is still running in a skirt, leading an Indian team, that brings us nothing but raw pride. She is the leader of a formidable unit of hockey players that produce a fearless, committed brand of hockey that threatens to usurp the sport’s entrenched world order in the near future.

The performance of this team in Tokyo could finally open the floodgates for a golden era in women’s hockey. It is almost bizarre that in a country that excelled at hockey in the post independent era, medals and glory belonged only to the men. Strange as it may seem, Indian women have appeared at the Olympics only three times – Moscow 1980 (4th), Rio 2016 (12th) and fourth in Tokyo 2020.