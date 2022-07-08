Tejaswin Shankar's 2022 CWG Dream Ends, Organisers Reject Late Inclusion

The Games organisers said, in reply to IOA's letter of request, that "LAR isn't a tool for replacement based on team selection".

"The CGF in consultation with the relevant International Federation and CGF Medical Commission (when deemed appropriate by the CGF), may approve a permanent replacement of an athlete by another eligible athlete only in the same sport and discipline and event(s) where there are extenuating/extraordinary circumstances (e.g., medical circumstances, Anti-Doping rule violations and appeals) that may prevent the participation of an athlete in Birmingham 2022," the letter from the CWG organisers said.

"Unfortunately, as this falls under a disqualification rather than a Medical Circumstance, this request will not be able to be approved."