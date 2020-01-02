Swimming Has Been Given More Importance Recently: Shivangi Sarma

Shivangi Sarma, who clinched a silver medal each in 100 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle and 400 m freestyle at the South Asian Games 2019, expressed that swimming has been given more importance in India in the last few years.

Sarma said it's good to see the Indian government supporting athletes financially.

"Swimming has been given more importance in the last few years. The government and the administration are supporting all the sports financially. A sportsperson incurs many expenses such as travel, lodging and so on, therefore it's good that the government is supporting the athletes financially," said the swimmer.

Sarma, who put up a brilliant performance in the last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, is looking to better her results in the next edition of the competition.